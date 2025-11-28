WLS Selected As Security Contractor For 2 Finsbury Avenue - London's Largest Commercial Development

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2025 6:56 am - WLS appointed as security contractor for 2 Finsbury Avenue, London's largest commercial development. The 40-year industry leader was selected by British Land and Sir Robert McAlpine for the landmark twin-tower project opening in 2027.

LONDON, UK - WLS, a leading fire and security systems specialist with more than 40 years of experience, today announced its appointment as security contractor for 2 Finsbury Avenue, described as "the largest commercial development in central London for the next 5 years."

Construction began in 2024 on the landmark development, which will comprise two towers of 36 and 21 storeys respectively. The commercial and retail skyscraper is scheduled to open in 2027 and represents a significant addition to London's evolving skyline.

WLS was selected by British Land and Sir Robert McAlpine following exceptional performance on previous high-profile projects including 100 Liverpool Street and 1 Broadgate. The appointment reflects the trust earned through consistently flawless delivery on complex, large-scale installations.

"In order to deliver a job of this scale and complexity, there are not that many people that you can trust," said Charles Horne, Project Director for 2 Finsbury Avenue. "WLS is a contractor who McAlpine have worked with before, we (British Land) have worked with before, and we trust. The fact that they delivered so well, commercially as well, is the reason why they were chosen to work with us on 2 Finsbury Avenue."

Horne described 2 Finsbury Avenue as "a tower like no other, built by a team like no other" – a team in which WLS plays a vital role.

The company's selection for this prestigious project stems from more than four decades of technical expertise and dependable service. WLS maintains rigorous quality standards through a team of highly experienced professionals: estimators and engineers with over 10 years' experience each, project managers with decades in the field, and directors with nearly half a century of industry knowledge who personally approve every installation proposal.

WLS holds long-term partnerships with leading industry manufacturers including Genetec, Gent, Gallagher, Avigilon and Paxton, ensuring access to the finest fire and security systems combined with competitive pricing. The company is fully NSI Gold accredited, ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 certified, and SafeContractor approved, working closely with main contractors and health and safety consultants to exceed all compliance expectations on site.

About WLS

With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides comprehensive fire safety and security solutions for commercial and residential clients across London and the South East. From high-security access control and CCTV to fire alarm systems and automated gates, WLS delivers bespoke consultation, installation, and maintenance services that prioritise safety, compliance and reliability.

