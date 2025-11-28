Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EIB Group Sets Up Int'l Experts' Council

EIB Group Sets Up Int'l Experts' Council


2025-11-28 02:04:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The EIB Group has created a new council of international experts to provide external guidance for EIB Global, its development arm, Trend reports via the EIB.

The body, chaired by former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, held its inaugural meeting on 26 November 2025.

The launch follows the recent endorsement of the EIB Global Strategic Orientation by the EIB Group's shareholders - the 27 EU Member States - who unanimously supported a more strategic and focused approach to the institution's global operations. The EIB Group says that, amid a shifting geopolitical environment, it is uniquely positioned to foster global partnerships and promote growth and prosperity rooted in European values and policy priorities.

The new strategic orientation outlines a more differentiated geographic approach, with a strong emphasis on supporting EU enlargement and enhancing economic, political and social stability in the EU's neighbourhood. Key priority sectors include clean energy, sustainable transport, water infrastructure, global health, education, and private sector development - particularly initiatives benefiting women- and youth-led businesses.

EIB Global's activities will also align with the second phase of the Climate Bank Roadmap, which aims to double investments dedicated to climate change adaptation.

MENAFN28112025000187011040ID1110408703



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search