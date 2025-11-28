EIB Group Sets Up Int'l Experts' Council

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The EIB Group has created a new council of international experts to provide external guidance for EIB Global, its development arm, Trend reports via the EIB.

The body, chaired by former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, held its inaugural meeting on 26 November 2025.

The launch follows the recent endorsement of the EIB Global Strategic Orientation by the EIB Group's shareholders - the 27 EU Member States - who unanimously supported a more strategic and focused approach to the institution's global operations. The EIB Group says that, amid a shifting geopolitical environment, it is uniquely positioned to foster global partnerships and promote growth and prosperity rooted in European values and policy priorities.

The new strategic orientation outlines a more differentiated geographic approach, with a strong emphasis on supporting EU enlargement and enhancing economic, political and social stability in the EU's neighbourhood. Key priority sectors include clean energy, sustainable transport, water infrastructure, global health, education, and private sector development - particularly initiatives benefiting women- and youth-led businesses.

EIB Global's activities will also align with the second phase of the Climate Bank Roadmap, which aims to double investments dedicated to climate change adaptation.