2025 Dongshan Forum Convenes To Promote Outstanding Entrepreneurial Spirit And High-Quality Development Of New Quality Productive Forces

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Shaoxing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Drawing Wisdom from the Past to Inspire the Future, Gathering Momentum for Empowerment. From November 20 to 22, the 2025 Dongshan Forum, guided by the China Enterprise Confederation and Xinhua Net, and jointly organized by Zhejiang Gongshang University, Shaoxing University, the Shaoxing General Chamber of Commerce, and Zhejiang Chunhui Group, was held in Shangyu.

Shaoxing's Dongshan is renowned for the legendary tale of "rising again from Dongshan," associated with the Eastern Jin scholar Xie An. The philosophy of retreat and engagement embodied here has evolved into a unique Dongshan culture, passed down through generations.







Dongshan Scenic Area, Shangyu District, Shaoxing City

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Forum, themed "Promoting Outstanding Entrepreneurial Spirit and High-Quality Development of New Quality Productive Forces," aimed to establish a key platform for government-enterprise dialogue, provide cultural and theoretical guidance for corporate innovation, and create new opportunities for regional collaborative development. More than 350 participants, including experts, scholars, and business representatives from home and abroad, attended the event to jointly chart a new blueprint for economic development.

During the Conference, distinguished experts including Yu Bin, former Vice Director of the Development Research Center of the State Council; Gu Junhui, China's positioning strategy expert; Guo Guoqing, Vice President of the Chinese Business History Association and Renmin University of China Second-Class Professor; and Cui Fengjun, Secretary of the CPC Committee of Shaoxing University, delivered keynote speeches on topics such as "The Connotation of High-Quality Development," "Mental Productivity," "Addressing the Intergenerational Transition in Private Enterprises with High Priority," and "Reflections and Suggestions on Building the Dongshan Cultural Tourism Zone." A roundtable discussion titled "The Symbiosis of 'Substantial' and 'Digital' under New Quality Productive Forces: Entrepreneurs Breaking Barriers and Leading the Way" was also held, injecting intellectual momentum and providing practical pathways for the high-quality economic development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The participating experts highlighted that the resilience embodied in the spirit of "rising again from Dongshan" provides entrepreneurs with indispensable strategic fortitude when confronting risks and challenges. From the composure exemplified by Xie An's legendary "calmly playing Go for a villa" amidst crisis, we can discern profound managerial wisdom in orchestrating resources under immense pressure. Today, it is essential to encourage all entrepreneurs to proactively inherit this profound cultural legacy, consciously integrating it into their business practices to forge a distinctive competitive edge in navigating market dynamics and steering future development. There was a broad consensus among attendees that enterprises must currently take technological innovation as their engine and spiritual strength as their foundation. This entails actively advancing digital and intelligent transformation, strategically investing in emerging sectors such as new energy and the low-altitude economy, and leveraging technological empowerment to enhance quality, efficiency, and industrial upgrading. Simultaneously, there is a need to harness cultural core values to unite people and ignite motivation, thereby achieving sustainable corporate development and breakthrough innovation.







2025 Dongshan Forum Venue

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Yangtze River Delta, as one of China's most economically dynamic, open, and innovative regions, is witnessing a cohort of benchmark enterprises demonstrating remarkable vitality. During the conference, the "2025 Top 100 Enterprises with Brand Influence in the Yangtze River Delta" list was released, highlighting the solid foundation and innovative momentum driving high-quality regional economic development. Simultaneously, the "Dongshan Culture Manifesto" was unveiled, offering a profound interpretation of the culture's core tenets: the responsibility to "Rise," the wisdom of "Harmony," and the composure of "Calmness," thereby presenting Chinese wisdom for addressing global challenges.

The conference also featured parallel events including the Dongshan Culture and Intangible Cultural Heritage Economy Seminar and the New Era Private Economy Development Forum. The comprehensive agenda encompassed high-end dialogues, specialized exhibitions, business matchmaking sessions, the "Slow Song·Dongshan Elegant Gathering," and "Hundred Entrepreneurs Ascending Dongshan - Ancient Trail Hike," creating a multidimensional platform for intellectual exchange and commercial collaboration.

The ongoing development of the Greater Dongshan Cultural Tourism Resort exemplifies the dynamic continuation of Dongshan culture. Located in Shangpu Town, Shangyu District, Shaoxing City, the resort centers around the Shaoxing Dongshan Daguan Hotel and extends to the ancient Dongshan Village and Dongshan Scenic Area. According to master planning, it will further expand to encompass both banks of the Cao'e River, integrating key cultural nodes such as the Porcelain Origin Cultural Town, Fenghuangshan Archaeological Site, and Dashan Xiaowu area. Through comprehensive regional operation and quality-focused management, the project aims to create a culturally immersive tourism destination featuring diverse experiences, allowing both natural landscapes and cultural heritage to fully reveal their charm.

