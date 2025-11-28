Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Albania On Independence Day


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable to the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the president and the people of Albania further progress and development. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

