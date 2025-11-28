'Veeru' Dharmendra, 'Jailor' Asrani Of 'Sholay' To Be Seen Together One Last Time In 'Ikkis'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Two of Hindi cinema's most loved characters, Veeru and the unforgettable Jailor from Sholay, come together once more in the upcoming film“Ikkis”.

Late stars Dharmendra and Asrani, who etched an entire era of humour and heart in the 1975 classic, have shared screen space again in the upcoming film.

In a short clip where Dharmendra is seen reciting his heartfelt lines,“Aaj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa,” fans spotted a blink-and-miss moment that instantly sparked nostalgia. As the camera pans, Asrani is seen beside him, sharing an easy laugh with the veteran actor, who passed away on November 24 aged 89.

Asrani passed away aged 84 in October earlier this year. As per his manager and close friend, the actor passed away due to a chest infection, at 3 PM on October 20. The official Instagram account handler of the actor shared the post with regards to the actor's demise.

The message read: "The news of the passing of the king of comedy, the great actor Asrani ji, who ruled over millions of hearts, has plunged us all into deep sorrow. He gave Indian cinema a new identity with his unique acting, simplicity, and humor. The life he breathed into every character will forever live on in our memories. His passing is not just a loss for the film industry, but for everyone who ever smiled at his acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti".

While Ikkis is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It also stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia.

Sholay is a 1975 Indian epic action-adventure film directed by Ramesh Sippy. The film follows two criminals, Veeru played by Dharmendra and Jai essayed by Amitabh Bachchan, who are hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless Gabbar Singh. Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan star as Veeru and Jai's love interests, Basanti and Radha, respectively.