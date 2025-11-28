'I Screamed, He Twisted My Arm': Delhi Woman's Chilling Uber Ordeal Goes Viral, Company Responds

MENAFN - Live Mint) A cab ride meant for a routine doctor's visit turned into a frightening ordeal for a Delhi woman, who alleged that her Uber driver physically assaulted her and that she received no immediate help from either the ride-hailing platform or the police. Her account gained attention only after she detailed the incident in a viral social media post, prompting authorities to respond.

Bharati Chaturvedi - environmental activist and founder of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group - was travelling from Vasant Vihar to Sarvodaya Enclave on Wednesday when the alleged assault took place. Sharing her experience on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn, she wrote,“Today, for the first time in my life, I was assaulted.”

| Zomato users can disable contact-sharing - CEO Aditya Mangla shows how

Already breathless due to Delhi's hazardous pollution levels, which she said had aggravated her asthma, Chaturvedi claimed the driver stopped far from the designated drop point and became increasingly hostile when asked to follow the correct route. He then allegedly sped past the turn and diverted down a secluded lane, refusing to stop. When she tried to exit the vehicle, he“reached back with one hand on the wheel and twisted my arm,” she wrote.

Frightened but determined, she pushed the door open and got out. What she says followed was just as concerning - emergency calls going unanswered.

According to Chaturvedi, she dialed 100 and reached out to Uber Safety, but neither provided help when she needed it most. She added that the driver taunted her, telling her to“go ahead and call the police,” reportedly aware that no immediate assistance was forthcoming. She eventually found an auto and continued to her appointment.

| Uber India's valuation soars, outpaces rivals

Chaturvedi said it was only after she made the incident public online that both Uber and Delhi Police got in touch. While she described her injury as“minor pain, major anger,” she questioned systemic failures that left her vulnerable.“We are not safe,” she wrote.“We cannot outsource our safety to corporations whose priority is profits and scale.”

Company and police response

In a statement issued after her post went viral, Uber said:“This conduct is a clear breach of Uber's Community Guidelines, and the driver's access to the Uber app has been removed.”

The company added that its in-app SOS button directly connects users with law enforcement, and should be used in emergencies requiring immediate intervention.

| Techie tells Uber driver to wait. Latter says he is getting 'threat of murder'

The South Delhi DCP also acknowledged the complaint on X, confirming that an inquiry is underway and“appropriate legal action” will follow based on findings.

Mint has also reached out to Chaturvedi for additional comments and is awaiting a response.