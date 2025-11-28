Curious Case Of Imran Khan: What Is Pakistan Hiding Inside Adiala Jail?

Imran Khan's family and supporters demand proof he's alive as jail access is blocked, rumours spread, and protests intensify. Pakistan faces a growing mystery over the former PM's fate.

The uncertainty around Imran Khan's fate has turned into a national obsession. Pakistan's former prime minister has been locked inside Adiala Jail for more than two years - yet access to him has been abruptly cut off for weeks. Family, political leaders and supporters say they are being left in the dark - and fear what that darkness may be hiding.

Rumours about his deteriorating health - and even his death - continue to spread unchecked online. With no fresh images, no meetings and no phone calls emerging from behind the prison walls, Pakistan is being forced to ask a chilling question: What is happening to Imran Khan inside Adiala Jail?

Imran Khan's three sisters - Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan - have been camped outside Adiala Jail, pleading for six weeks for a visit.

Their peaceful protest turned into what they call a shocking display of state violence.

In a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, Khan's sisters said the violence was“brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation."

"We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel,” Noreen Niazi said.

“At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries,” she lambasted.

"Police's conduct was part of a broader and troubling pattern of indiscriminate force used against peacefully protesting citizens over three years, reflecting a troubling impunity. Police's conduct was not wholly criminal, illegal, morally reprehensible, and in direct contradiction to the foundational duties of any law enforcement agency in a democratic society," she added.

Imran Khan's son, Kasim Khan, has raised the most serious alarm yet, claiming his father has been placed in extreme isolation.

“My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life.”

He alleges the secrecy is deliberate:

“This absolute blackout is not a security protocol. It is a deliberate attempt to hide his condition and prevent our family from knowing whether he is safe.”

Kasim warned authorities:

“Let it be clear: the Pakistani government and its handlers will be held fully accountable legally, morally and internationally for my father's safety...”

His message has triggered global concern from rights groups and politicians.

میرے والد کو گرفتار ہوئے 845 دن ہو چکے ہیں۔ پچھلے چھ ہفتوں سے انہیں مکمل بے خبری کے ماحول میں ڈیتھ سیل میں تنہا رکھا گیا ہے۔ ان کی بہنوں کو ہر ملاقات سے روک دیا گیا ہے حالانکہ عدالت کے واضح احکامات موجود ہیں۔ کوئی فون کال نہیں، کوئی ملاقات نہیں اور زندگی کی کوئی خبر نہیں۔ میں اور... twitter/c0dhujWiSO

- Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) November 27, 2025

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has openly accused the government of enforcing an“undeclared ban” on Imran Khan's meetings and demanded immediate access for his family.

In a formal call on X, the party insisted:

“A formal and transparent statement should be issued on behalf of the state regarding the health, security and current status of Imran.”

They urged the state to identify and act against those spreading“rumours of a sensitive nature”, saying:

"The nation will not tolerate any uncertainty regarding the status of Imran Khan. The government is directly responsible for protecting Imran's security, human rights and constitutional rights,” the PTI said.

PTI leader Meher Bano Qureshi also voiced strong alarm:

“The government is responsible for Khan sahib's safety and is duty-bound to issue a statement updating the nation. As far as putting an end to these rumours goes, the best, most credible way possible is to allow Khan sahib's sisters, lawyers and party members to meet with him.”

Despite Adiala Jail falling under the Punjab administration, Maryam Nawaz has distanced herself from responsibility, saying she has no control over Khan's meetings.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has alleged that an army Colonel - not civilian authorities - is managing all matters inside Adiala Jail.

The official narrative, however, paints a completely different picture.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has been informed regarding Imran Khan's health. All necessary care is being provided to the PTI chief," the Adiala Jail administration said in a statement.

Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

"Imran Khan is in Adiala Jail and is healthy. The social media rumours about his transfer are unfounded," the jail administration added.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry also claimed that Khan was doing well and“enjoying facilities like personal chef which are not available to any other prisoner”.

If everything is fine, critics ask, why not allow a single family visit?

Why ignore court orders?

Why the secrecy?

Even the sitting Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Sohail Afridi - has been denied access repeatedly.

On Thursday, he was stopped outside the prison gates and held a 16-hour dharna with party workers.

"We spent the night here with the workers - this was only one night," he said, adding,“If we have to spend our whole lives here for the PTI founder, we will do so.”

"We have not yet been told anything about the condition of the PTI founder," he said.

Afridi insisted he'd used every lawful channel:

“I have used every constitutional and legal path. What route is left for me to meet my leader?”

He accused authorities of ignoring clear judicial directives.

If Imran Khan is healthy, why is:



His family being beaten back from the gates?

A Chief Minister barred from entry?

His location and health not independently verified? Court orders openly dismissed?

Pakistan has seen high-stakes political crackdowns before - but a total blackout around a former prime minister is unprecedented.

The world waits and wonders:

Is Imran Khan safe - or is the state hiding the truth inside Adiala's walls?

Until the doors open, rumours will keep spreading... and so will fear.