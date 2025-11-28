403
Kuwaiti Official Affirms His Country's Support For GCC Vision, Mission
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs, Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader, affirmed on Friday his country's support to the vision and mission of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Speaking to KUNA on the occasion of the 166th meeting of the GCC ministerial in Bahrain, Al-Bader revealed that draft laws and recommendations continue to be formulated ahead of the 46th GCC Summit on December third.
He indicated that the committee's meeting reflected an earnest desire to bolster inter-GCC cooperation in various fields, including politics, the economy, security, and development. (end)
