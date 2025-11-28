Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
In 1867, Girard-Perregaux introduced the Three Bridges, which has become one of the oldest and most enduring design signatures in watchmaking. In 1975, the Maison launched the Laureato, an octagonal icon that celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. With the Laureato Three Gold Bridges, yesterday, today and tomorrow converge in a new icon - a masterpiece uniting two legends, where craftsmanship and innovation become one.
Two timeless signatures reunite in 50-piece limited edition, also offered in a striking baguette diamond-set version.
|
Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 439 times
PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury
Posted on: Friday, November 28, 2025 8:33:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)
|
|
| Previous Story: CASIO introduces a new limited edition Hammered heritage mod...
|
| Next Story: Celebrate the 54th UAE National Day with Cultural Entertainm...
|
|
|
More from Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury
MENAFN28112025003092003082ID1110408544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment