Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges

In 1867, Girard-Perregaux introduced the Three Bridges, which has become one of the oldest and most enduring design signatures in watchmaking. In 1975, the Maison launched the Laureato, an octagonal icon that celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. With the Laureato Three Gold Bridges, yesterday, today and tomorrow converge in a new icon - a masterpiece uniting two legends, where craftsmanship and innovation become one.

Two timeless signatures reunite in 50-piece limited edition, also offered in a striking baguette diamond-set version.

Posted on: Friday, November 28, 2025 8:33:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)