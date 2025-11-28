Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges


2025-11-28 01:02:34
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

In 1867, Girard-Perregaux introduced the Three Bridges, which has become one of the oldest and most enduring design signatures in watchmaking. In 1975, the Maison launched the Laureato, an octagonal icon that celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. With the Laureato Three Gold Bridges, yesterday, today and tomorrow converge in a new icon - a masterpiece uniting two legends, where craftsmanship and innovation become one.

Two timeless signatures reunite in 50-piece limited edition, also offered in a striking baguette diamond-set version.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 439 times
PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury
Posted on: Friday, November 28, 2025 8:33:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)
Previous Story: CASIO introduces a new limited edition Hammered heritage mod...
Next Story: Celebrate the 54th UAE National Day with Cultural Entertainm...
More from Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

MENAFN28112025003092003082ID1110408544



Dubai PR Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search