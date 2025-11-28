Dubai Braces For 2025 World Triathlon Women's Cup

Competition to be held under the patronage of Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum

DP World announced as official partner

Exclusive event to be staged at Dubai Islands on December 7

DUBAI: Dubai will once again enter the history books of sport when the emirate stages the world's first and exclusive 2025 World Triathlon Women's Cup, on December 7, 2025.

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this exclusive competition is being organised by the Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with the UAE Triathlon Federation and under the supervision of world governing body, World Triathlon, at the iconic Dubai Islands.

This historic event marks the formal activation of the 'Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Campaign' and is part of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, that was unveiled by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, with the aim of developing and empowering women across competitive sports.

The Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 is a bold vision to transform the emirate's sports sector through four strategic pillars of empowering clubs, nurturing talent, promoting community participation and positioning Dubai as a leading global sports destination. The plan includes 19 programmes and 75 initiatives, aiming to contribute AED 18.3 billion to Dubai's GDP by 2033.

DP World was confirmed as the official partner for the event, supporting Dubai's goal to grow women's participation in sport. Dubai Holding will host the competition and Dubai Sports Channel will serve as the official broadcaster.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & MD, DP World GCC said, 'We are proud to support the first-ever World Triathlon Women's Cup, a global event that celebrates the strength, determination and talent of female athletes. It reflects our belief in the power of sport to inspire communities, promote wellbeing and create opportunities for women to excel both on and off the field. We look forward to welcoming participants from around the world to Dubai Islands.'

Meanwhile, organisers said they have intensified preparatory work, holding a series of regular coordination meetings with world governing body for the sport, World Triathlon along with the UAE Triathlon Federation, Dubai Sports Channel, Dubai Police, Road & Transport Authority and Dubai Holding to ensure the competition is delivered to professionally, while providing a safe, competitive environment for all participants.

Competition categories and distances will cover the three triathlon disciplines - swimming, cycling and running - across five categories. These include an elite individual professionals category; an individual sprint category for amateurs covering 750 metres of swimming, 20 kilometres of cycling and 5 kilometres of running; and an individual super-sprint category for age-group and beginner participants covering 400 metres of swimming, 10 kilometres of cycling and 2.5 kilometres of running.

A team category will also feature, with teams of three athletes each competing across different disciplines over the sprint and super-sprint distances.

Registration remains open to women of all nationalities aged 18 and above via the event website () till December 3, 2025. The organising committee has urged women of all fitness levels and age groups to register promptly to secure a place in what organisers describe as a historic global sporting moment for women.

The council said the initiative aligns with the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 and the Dubai Sports Council's strategic vision to increase women's participation in competitive sports and to provide international platforms where women can compete and excel in an environment that respects their dignity and privacy.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 406 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Friday, November 28, 2025 9:02:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Insider Guide: Dubai's 3 Day Super Sale Launches Tomorrow wi...