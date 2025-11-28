Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Leah Mercer

Leah Mercer


2025-11-28 12:04:13
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Theatre Arts, Curtin University
Profile Articles Activity

Leah is the Coordinator of Theatre Arts at Curtin University and a director of original works with The Nest Ensemble, most recently Queer as Flux at The Sydney Opera House, The Blue Room Theatre and Brisbane Powerhouse.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Theatre Arts, Curtin University

The Conversation

MENAFN28112025000199003603ID1110408475



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search