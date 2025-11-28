Leah Mercer

Leah is the Coordinator of Theatre Arts at Curtin University and a director of original works with The Nest Ensemble, most recently Queer as Flux at The Sydney Opera House, The Blue Room Theatre and Brisbane Powerhouse.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.