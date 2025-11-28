In Kherson, Russians Attack Man In His Yard With Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

This happened around 3:00 p.m.

“The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on a 70-year-old Kherson resident who was in his yard. He suffered blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs,” the post says.

The victim is under medical supervision.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 26, 2025, at around 7:40 p.m. in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car, killing a 34-year-old Kherson woman and a 6-year-old child.