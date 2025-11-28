In Kherson, Russians Attack Man In His Yard With Drone
This happened around 3:00 p.m.
“The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on a 70-year-old Kherson resident who was in his yard. He suffered blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs,” the post says.
The victim is under medical supervision.Read also: Failure to uphold international law in resolving Russian-Ukrainian war threatens collapse of global security
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 26, 2025, at around 7:40 p.m. in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car, killing a 34-year-old Kherson woman and a 6-year-old child.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment