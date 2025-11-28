Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Kherson, Russians Attack Man In His Yard With Drone

2025-11-28 12:00:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

This happened around 3:00 p.m.

“The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on a 70-year-old Kherson resident who was in his yard. He suffered blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs,” the post says.

The victim is under medical supervision.

Read also: Failure to uphold international law in resolving Russian-Ukrainian war threatens collapse of global security

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 26, 2025, at around 7:40 p.m. in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car, killing a 34-year-old Kherson woman and a 6-year-old child.

