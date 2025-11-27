Weak Oil Prices Weigh On Qatar Bourse M-Cap Melts QR2.66Bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Market Eye

Weak global oil prices had its reflection on the Qatar Stock Exchange, which Thursday saw its key index settle 45 points lower and capitalisation melt about QR3bn as about 56% of the traded constituents ended in the red.

The local retail investors were seen net sellers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.42% to 10,644.73 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,722 points.

The foreign institutions turned net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date gains truncated to 0.7%.

The banks and real estate sectors witnessed higher than average selling pressure in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR2.66bn or 0.42% to QR636.73bn, mainly on small and microcap segments.

The foreign individuals were seen net sellers, albeit at lower levels, in the main market, which saw as many as 140 exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank) valued at QR807 trade across three deals.

However, the domestic funds were seen net buyers in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Arab individuals turned bullish in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Total Return Index shed 0.42%, the All Share Index by 0.41% and the All Islamic Index by 0.28% in the main market.

The banks and financial services sector index declined 0.78%, realty (0.62%), transport (0.32%), industrials (0.05%) and telecom (0.04%); while consumer goods and services gained 0.78% and insurance 0.71%. As many as 20 stocks gained, while 29 declined and three were unchanged.

Major shakers in the main market included Qatar German Medical Devices, Mazaya Qatar, Salam International Investment, AlRayan Bank, Mekdam Holding, Qatar Islamic Bank, QNB, Meeza and Nakilat.

In the junior bourse, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Qatar General Insurance, Al Mahhar Holding, Widam Food, Qatar National Cement, Baladna, Woqod, Aamal Company, Estithmar Holding and Qamco were among the movers in the main market.

The local retail investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR6.98mn compared with net buyers of QR9.04mn the previous day.

The foreign funds were net sellers to the extent of QR6.16mn against net buyers of QR26.06bn on November 26.

The foreign individuals turned net profit takers to the extent of QR0.06mn compared with net buyers of QR2.87mn a day ago.

The Gulf institutions' net buying weakened substantially to QR1.62mn against QR18.75mn on Wednesday.

However, the domestic funds were net buyers to the tune of QR9.38mn compared with net sellers of QR54.78mn the previous day.

The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the extent of QR2.12mn against net sellers of QR0.77mn on November 26.

The Arab institutions' net buying strengthened marginally to QR0.05mn against QR.02mn on Wednesday.

The Gulf individuals were net buyers to the tune of QR0.04mn compared with net sellers of QR1.17mn the previous day.

The main market saw a 13% contraction in trade volumes to 171.69mn shares, 15% in value to QR399.19mn and 21% in deals to 18,671.

