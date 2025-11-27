Four Kannur University Law Students To Contest Kerala Polls For CPI(M)

Stepping beyond the boundaries of academics, four law students from Kannur University's Palayad campus are contesting in the upcoming Kerala local body elections, each representing the CPI(M) across four districts. Three of the candidates -- Anupriya Krishna, Ashrin Kalakkat and Aswathi Das -- are classmates pursuing their LLM and practising lawyers. The trio, who also share a residence near the Palayad campus, have taken the political plunge while continuing their higher studies. The fourth candidate, Shivani Parambatt, is an LLB student.

Meet the Student Candidates

Anupriya Krishna is contesting from Ward 11 of the Alakode Grama Panchayat (Alakode Town) in Kannur district.

Ashrin Kalakkat, who has served as SFI area secretary and chairperson of Thrissur Government College, is contesting from Ward 11 of Irinjalakuda Municipality in Thrissur district.

Aswathi Das, contesting from Ward 6 of Kollengode Grama Panchayat in Palakkad district, previously served as SFI unit president at Kerala Law Academy Law College in Thiruvananthapuram and currently serves as vice president of the Peroorkada Area Committee.

Meanwhile, Shivani Parambatt, the sole undergraduate among the four, is contesting from Ward 9 of Pulpatta Panchayat in Malappuram district.

All four candidates bring backgrounds in student leadership and activism, marking a notable example of young legal professionals entering grassroots politics while juggling academics and law practice.

