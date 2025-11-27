Congress High Command Has No Power To Resolve Rift: BJP MP Mishra

BJP Predicts Split in Karnataka Congress Over Leadership Rift

Weighing in on the ongoing leadership dispute within the Karnataka Congress, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra on Thursday criticised the party's central leadership, questioning its ability to resolve internal rifts. Speaking to ANI, Mishra mocked the Congress' handling of the crisis and said contradictory statements from its senior leaders reflect deeper organisational confusion. "What is the Congress high command? This is the biggest question," he said. Referring to the differing remarks made by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the national leadership, Mishra remarked, "When this matter came to Mallikarjun Kharge a couple of days ago, he said the high command would decide. Now the Congress national president says that the high command will decide. How ridiculous is this?"

He said the growing discord within the party was expected. "This was bound to happen in Congress. There are too many differences among these people," he added. Predicting further turmoil, Mishra claimed that the Karnataka Congress is headed towards a split. "I feel that the Congress party will split in Karnataka, and their high command does not have the power to resolve this dispute," he said.

The Congress leadership has yet to respond to the remarks as discussions over the Karnataka CM issue continue.

Internal Discord and Governance Concerns Raised

Earlier, senior party MLA and former minister KN Rajanna said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) should decide on the chief minister and, hence, "dissolve the assembly and face elections." He said that it was the CLP that had elected Siddaramaiah as the CM, and as such, it should be on the CLP to choose their leader.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been launching relentless attacks on the Congress, alleging that the party's infighting is stalling development in Karnataka. Senior BJP leader and MLA Mahesh Tenginkai commented on the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Congress leadership in Karnataka, stating that the ruling party's internal rift is beginning to reflect in the state's governance.

CM, Deputy CM Downplay Infighting Speculation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier said the debate over the CM post is an "unnecessary debate", attributing recent discussions within the party to a cabinet reshuffle. The Chief Minister clarified that the senior party leadership would make the final decisions regarding the reshuffle, as two of the total 34 ministerial posts in Karnataka are currently vacant and would be filled during the process.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday reiterated his loyalty to the Congress and dismissed speculation over his resignation as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President. Shivakumar has also sought a meeting with party leader Sonia Gandhi on November 29 to discuss the ongoing topics. (ANI)

