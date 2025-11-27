Ahmedabad Lines Up Mega Events After Winning 2030 CWG

File photo

New Delhi- India's sporting ambitions received a major boost as officials on Wednesday revealed that Ahmedabad-freshly awarded the 2030 Commonwealth Games-has also been proposed as host for a series of major global competitions, including the 2028 World U20 Athletics Championships and the 2031 World Senior Athletics Championships.

The announcements come as Gujarat positions the city as the centrepiece of India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

The Commonwealth Sport General Assembly's approval in Glasgow confirmed Ahmedabad as the host for the centenary edition of the CWG, marking the event's return to India 20 years after the Delhi 2010 Games.

Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary for Sports in the Gujarat government, said the state is building world-class sports infrastructure with the long-term vision of making Ahmedabad India's“sports capital”.

“Our aspiration is to host the U20 World Athletics Championships in 2028, the 2031 World Senior Athletics Championships and the 2033 World Aquatics Championships,” he said.“We already have the 2029 World Police and Fire Games lined up. These events will drive the local economy and showcase our capability.”

India previously expressed interest in hosting the 2028 U20 Worlds during World Athletics President Sebastian Coe's visit last year. World Athletics is expected to announce hosts for the junior championships next month, while the 2029 and 2031 senior worlds will be awarded in 2026.

Ahmedabad has recently hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships and the Asian Aquatics Championships at the new Veer Savarkar Multisports Complex, with the Asian Weightlifting Championships scheduled for next year.