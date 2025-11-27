Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
4 More Trains To Resume Operations In Jammu From Dec 1

4 More Trains To Resume Operations In Jammu From Dec 1


2025-11-27 10:07:25
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File Photo of Train in Jammu

Jammu- Four trains will resume operations in the seventh phase from December onwards in Jammu division, a senior official said on Thursday, indicating gradual normalisation of train services after the heavy rainfall in August.

The trains being restored from December 1 include train no. 14662 (Jammu Tawi-Barmer), train no. 22462 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi) and train no. 74907 (Pathankot-Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan). Train no. 74906 (Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan-Pathankot) will be re-operated from December 2.

“These trains are being reinstated after ensuring the safety and continuity of the railway tracks. They are being operated in the seventh phase, following the resumption of six earlier phases,” said Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu division.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said train operations in the division are gradually being normalised.“To avoid any inconvenience, passengers are advised to check the train schedules on the Northern Railway website or through relevant helpline numbers.”

Over 50 trains were suspended or terminated before their destinations on August 26, following damage to many tracks and bridges owing to heavy rainfall.

MENAFN27112025000215011059ID1110408145



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search