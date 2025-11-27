MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2025 12:33 am - (1888PressRelease) Customers will be welcomed by a highly trained and customer-focused team that is passionate about helping drivers find, purchase, and maintain the right vehicle for their needs.

Pittsburgh, PA - This November marks the beginning of a new era of car buying in West Mifflin. The All-New Legacy Kia of West Mifflin introduces a revitalized vision of modern automotive service and an elevated commitment to drivers throughout the region.

This includes a fresh, state-of-the-art renovation of their facility and lot, with an emphasis on expanding selection and service, as well as implementing new streamlined technology designed to speed up the efficiency of the car buy and service process, saving customers both time, and money.

The Service Department will especially benefit customers, by expanding from seven service bays to fifteen! By more than doubling the capabilities, this will allow more customers to be serviced even faster!

Customers will be welcomed by a highly trained and customer-focused team that is passionate about helping drivers find, purchase, and maintain the right vehicle for their needs. From the showroom to the service lane, Legacy Kia is committed to delivering a friendly, transparent, and hassle-free experience at every turn.

With a refreshed brand identity, a stronger commitment to“legacy” in the community, and enhanced services, all these changes are geared toward the future and the evolution of the automotive industry itself.

