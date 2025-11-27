Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The All-New Legacy Kia Of West Mifflin


2025-11-27 10:04:34
(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 26, 2025 12:33 am - (1888PressRelease) Customers will be welcomed by a highly trained and customer-focused team that is passionate about helping drivers find, purchase, and maintain the right vehicle for their needs.

From the showroom to the service lane, Legacy Kia is committed to delivering a friendly, transparent, and hassle-free experience at every turn.

Pittsburgh, PA - This November marks the beginning of a new era of car buying in West Mifflin. The All-New Legacy Kia of West Mifflin introduces a revitalized vision of modern automotive service and an elevated commitment to drivers throughout the region.

This includes a fresh, state-of-the-art renovation of their facility and lot, with an emphasis on expanding selection and service, as well as implementing new streamlined technology designed to speed up the efficiency of the car buy and service process, saving customers both time, and money.

The Service Department will especially benefit customers, by expanding from seven service bays to fifteen! By more than doubling the capabilities, this will allow more customers to be serviced even faster!

Customers will be welcomed by a highly trained and customer-focused team that is passionate about helping drivers find, purchase, and maintain the right vehicle for their needs. From the showroom to the service lane, Legacy Kia is committed to delivering a friendly, transparent, and hassle-free experience at every turn.

With a refreshed brand identity, a stronger commitment to“legacy” in the community, and enhanced services, all these changes are geared toward the future and the evolution of the automotive industry itself.

For further information, please contact Josh Beall at 412-466-1466 or visit us at

From the showroom to the service lane, Legacy Kia is committed to delivering a friendly, transparent, and hassle-free experience at every turn.

Pittsburgh, PA - This November marks the beginning of a new era of car buying in West Mifflin. The All-New Legacy Kia of West Mifflin introduces a revitalized vision of modern automotive service and an elevated commitment to drivers throughout the region.

This includes a fresh, state-of-the-art renovation of their facility and lot, with an emphasis on expanding selection and service, as well as implementing new streamlined technology designed to speed up the efficiency of the car buy and service process, saving customers both time, and money.

The Service Department will especially benefit customers, by expanding from seven service bays to fifteen! By more than doubling the capabilities, this will allow more customers to be serviced even faster!

Customers will be welcomed by a highly trained and customer-focused team that is passionate about helping drivers find, purchase, and maintain the right vehicle for their needs. From the showroom to the service lane, Legacy Kia is committed to delivering a friendly, transparent, and hassle-free experience at every turn.

With a refreshed brand identity, a stronger commitment to“legacy” in the community, and enhanced services, all these changes are geared toward the future and the evolution of the automotive industry itself.

For further information, please contact Josh Beall at 412-466-1466 or visit us at

MENAFN27112025003520003262ID1110408137



Market Press Release

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search