Portugal Crowned Champions Of FIFA U-17 World Cup In Doha


2025-11-27 07:10:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 27 (KUNA)-- The Portuguese national team won the FIFA U-17 World Cup title on Thursday, defeating Austria 1-0 in the final.
Anicio Cabral, a player from Portugal, scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute of the first half.
The final took place at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
In the third-place match, Italy triumphed over Brazil, winning 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.
This tournament, hosted by Qatar, began on November 3.
All matches were played at the Aspire Academy, except for the final, which was held at Khalifa International Stadium. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

