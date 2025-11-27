403
Guinea-Bissau's Coup Adds Another Link To Africa's Growing Military Belt
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a few tense hours, Guinea-Bissau slid from a disputed election back into military rule. Soldiers pushed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló aside and installed General Horta Nta Na Man as“transitional” leader, saying they had to restore order after a chaotic vote.
The move adds one more country to West Africa's growing chain of military regimes. The trigger was a presidential election where both Embaló and his rival, 47-year-old Fernando Dias, claimed victory before official results were released.
The generals, calling themselves the High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order, suspended the count, closed borders and declared a night-time curfew.
A day later they rushed through a ceremony in the capital, giving the general a one-year mandate with no clear path back to civilian rule. Behind the headlines lies a familiar struggle over power, money and impunity.
Guinea-Bissau is tiny, with about 2.2 million people, but it sits on a cocaine highway from Latin America to Europe and depends on cashew exports.
Control over the state means control over customs, security forces and access to foreign cash – whether legal or not. Every institutional crisis makes it easier for well-connected networks to keep operating in the shadows.
Another Shock for West Africa's Fragile Stability
For ordinary Bissau-Guineans, the coup means more uncertainty. Gunfire has given way to quiet streets, shuttered banks and another curfew in a country used to abrupt changes at the top. For many, the promise of cleaner politics and competent economic management feels distant once again.
The regional fallout matters for outsiders. Investors wary of West Africa see another red dot, joining Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea under military control.
Governments that favour stable rules, independent courts and open trade will now have to decide how hard to push the junta without driving the country further into isolation.
Guinea-Bissau is a reminder that weak institutions leave space for guns, traffickers and promises with no results. Until ballots clearly matter more than barracks, this small coastal state will stay a front line in the struggle between rule of law and rule by force.
