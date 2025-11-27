403
Chinese Bidders, U.S. Pressure And New Panama Canal Ports: What Is Really Going On
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) State-linked Chinese port operators are lining up for a sensitive tender: two new container terminals at each end of the Panama Canal. At the same time, the“Chinese” ports beside the waterway are being sold to a U.S.-led consortium.
That overlap between business deals and strategic anxieties has turned a technical port project into a test of how far Beijing can expand inside the Western Hemisphere. The Panama Canal Authority plans new terminals at Corozal, on the Pacific side, and Telfers, on the Atlantic.
Together they could lift Panama 's container-handling capacity by about half by the end of the decade, protecting the country's role as a regional hub and giving shipping lines more options during a period of global shipping disruptions.
Canal administrator Ricaurte Vásquez says Chinese companies will be able to bid“on equal terms” with European, American and regional rivals.
His message is that Panama is an open, rules-based marketplace, not anyone's protectorate. For him, the bigger risk is doing nothing and letting ports in Mexico, Colombia or the Caribbean capture future trade and jobs.
In Washington, the focus is different. Donald Trump has claimed that China“controls” the canal and has even threatened to“take it back,” while U.S. officials highlight Chinese involvement in nearby ports as a security problem.
A Strategic Canal Caught Between Competing Powers
Yet the canal itself is run by an autonomous Panamanian authority, and the Hutchison-operated terminals at Balboa and Cristóbal are being sold to a group led by BlackRock and MSC, shifting them back into Western corporate hands.
Panama has also stepped back from China's Belt and Road framework and ordered an audit of past Chinese port concessions, even as it keeps the door open to Chinese bids in the new projects.
Beijing calls the U.S. security narrative an excuse to shut out its firms from a strategic chokepoint. What happens next will matter. Extra capacity and a diversified set of private operators could hold down costs and support more resilient supply chains.
A politicised tug-of-war, or sanctions tied to port ownership, would do the opposite, feeding higher freight costs into inflation in the Americas and beyond.
