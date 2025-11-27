403
Eurozone Confidence Climbs To Two-Year High With Spain Out In Front
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Europe's economic mood is finally turning, but only just. In November, the eurozone's main confidence gauge, the Economic Sentiment Indicator, rose for the third month in a row to 97 points.
That is the highest level since the spring of 2023, but still below the 100 line that marks“normal” times. The wider European Union showed a similar pattern, with its reading edging up to 96.8, the best since February.
Behind those dry numbers is a region that has avoided recession but has not yet rediscovered its energy. Construction companies are less pessimistic. Retailers feel business is improving.
Service firms, from tourism to business support, report better order books. Yet consumers remain clearly gloomy and factories are stuck in a slump, facing high costs, red tape and weak global demand.
Spain is the surprise lead actor in this story. Its confidence index jumped from 103.9 in October to 105.9 in November, its best score since September 2024 and comfortably above the long-term average.
That strength comes mainly from retail and services, helped by jobs, tourism and a smoother environment for doing business. Italy, France and Poland also posted small gains, while Germany and the Netherlands slipped slightly, underlining how the traditional industrial core is still struggling.
The money data tell a similar tale of cautious recovery rather than boom. Bank lending to companies in the eurozone is growing at about 2.9% a year, with loans to households up 2.8%.
Broad money, a measure known as M3, is expanding at around 2.8%. Credit is available, but businesses and families are careful about taking on new risks. For observers looking in from outside, this matters for a simple reason.
Europe is not falling apart, but it is unlikely to deliver fast growth across the board. The more interesting opportunities lie in countries that protect basic stability, welcome investment and let the private sector breathe.
Right now, Spain looks closer to that camp than some of its larger northern neighbours. Over time, that gap can shape where jobs, factories and new projects land inside the single market.
