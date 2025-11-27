Court Takes Note Of Charge Sheet Against Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of Charge Sheet

Patiala House Court on Thursday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Chaitanyanand Saraswati and four other accused persons, including three women. The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in the Patiala House court against Chaitanyananda Saraswati and others.

Saraswati has been arrested in a case lodged at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. This case has been lodged by students studying at an institute run by a trust. Saraswati was arrested in Agra on September 27.

The court has set the matter down for consideration tomorrow. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar took cognisance after a clarification by the additional Public Prosecutor (APP). The court had sought clarification about a section invoked in the charge sheet. APP Raghav Khurana gave the clarification. Thereafter, the court took cognisance of the charge sheet.

Copies of the charge sheet were supplied to the accused's counsel.

Saraswati Alleges Manhandling in Custody

During the hearing, Chaitanyananda Saraswati appeared through video conferencing from Tihar Jail and alleged that an ASI manhandled him during the custody. He said that he is a senior citizen and a police officer assaulted him. The court said that it will hear the matter on November 29.

Separate Cheating Case

Meanwhile, the court has also issued a production warrant to produce him in a cheating case. He is directed to be produced on December 2. Delhi Police formally arrested him while he was in judicial custody.

Charge Sheet Details and Accused

Delhi Police has filed the charge sheet against four other accused, namely Kapil, Bhavna, Shweta and Kajal. This charge sheet has been filed under sections 75(2), 79, 232, 351(3), 238 (b), etc of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

This charge sheet contains 1077 pages, and the police named 43 witnesses.

Earlier, the court had allowed his application seeking permission to keep a book, spectacles, and a restricted diet. The jail authorities allowed him to wear the Sanyasi robe.

