Miracle! Survivor Found On Stairs 24 Hours After Massive Fire Engulfed Hong Kong High Rise Death Toll Rises To 83

Nearly 24 hours after a massive fire broke out in a high-rise building at the Wang Fuk Court complex in Hong Kong, a survivor has been found.

A man was rescued by the firefighters from a stairway on the 16th floor of Wang Tao House, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The identity of the survivor is not yet known.

However, the death toll in one of the deadliest disasters has increased to 83 and over 280 people remained missing as firefighters battled for a second day on Thursday to contain a massive inferno.

A firefighter is also among those killed.

Residents rest at a temporary shelter near the fire scene at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

AP reported that 76 people were injured, including 15 in critical condition and 28 listed as serious.

Though the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, and a criminal investigation is underway, it is believed that the fire started on bamboo scaffolding before it spread across seven of the complex's eight buildings.

Video and images from the scene showed flames leaping from at least two of the towers sheathed in green construction mesh and scaffolding.

According to SCMP, consultancy Will Power Architects has expressed deep sorrow over the casualties and property loss resulting from the blaze and said that the firm is fully cooperating with police, the Fire Services Department and the Housing Department's Independent Checking Unit by providing building plans and professional data.

It has also pledged to help with the estate's restoration but declined to comment further at this stage to preserve the investigation's integrity.

Several families who were residing in the building had lost family members, with one woman saying, "My baby is dead. I am the mum who keeps posting non-stop on social media trying to find my baby.

She added that she cannot find her father-in-law or mother-in-law either.

The firefighters said they found a baby and an adult in the flat with no signs of life.

According to Reuters, a distraught woman carrying her daughter's graduation photograph searched for her child outside a shelter.

"She and her father are still not out yet," said the 52-year-old, who gave only her surname.