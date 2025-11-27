Black Friday 2025: Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's, Jcpenney Store Hours In US- What Shoppers Need To Know
This year, most major retailers will close on Thanksgiving but reopen early on Black Friday.Key dates to remember
Black Friday: Friday, November 28, 2025
Small Business Saturday: Saturday, November 29, 2025
Cyber Monday: Monday, December 1, 2025Black Friday 2025: Major retailers open early
Though several major retailers will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, major retailers are opening early on Black Friday.
Many popular stores are opening their doors early to accommodate shoppers seeking holiday deals:
Target: Opens at 6 a.m., closing times vary by location.
Walmart: Opens at 6 a.m. local time.
Best Buy: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Apple Store: Hours vary by location; check Apple's store locator for details.
Kohl's: Opens at 5 a.m. local time.
JCPenney: Opens at 5 a.m., closing times vary.
Lowe's: Opens at 6 a.m. local time.
Home Depot: Open regular operating hours; most stores open at 6 a.m. on weekdays.
Specialty & Department Stores
TJ Maxx, Marshall's, HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Burlington: 7 a.m. to midnight
IKEA: Regular operating hours; check local store.
Pet & Farm Supply Stores
PetSmart: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Petco: Hours vary by location; some stores open at 8 a.m.
Tractor Supply Co.: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tips for shoppers
Check local store hours, as times can vary by location.
Plan ahead for stores with early openings.
Take advantage of online deals if lines are long in-store.
Verify closures for stores.Also Read | IN PICS: From Labubu to Bluey - 2025's most photographed Macy's Parade balloons
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment