Death Toll In Hong Kong Fire Rises To 65

Hong Kong authorities say the death toll from a massive residential fire has climbed to 65, making it one of the deadliest urban blazes in the city in decades. Officials warn the number may continue to rise as firefighters search the burned-out buildings.

The Hong Kong Fire Services Department said on Thursday that 70 others were injured, including 10 firefighters who were hurt while battling the flames and evacuating residents. Several of the injured remain in critical condition.

Firefighters said efforts to fully extinguish the blaze were still underway, as pockets of fire continued to burn in upper floors. Emergency teams have been moving residents to safety while checking for survivors in smoke-filled corridors.

Authorities said the scale of the fire, which engulfed multiple apartment blocks, had severely complicated rescue operations. Dense smoke spread rapidly through the towers, leaving many residents trapped inside their homes.

The blaze began shortly after noon on Wednesday in the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in northern Hong Kong before spreading to adjacent buildings. Officials initially reported 36 deaths, but the toll increased sharply overnight as more victims were recovered.

Emergency officials say it is too early to determine the cause of the fire, though investigators have begun examining whether building conditions and fire-safety systems contributed to the rapid spread of flames.

The tragedy has prompted renewed public concern over fire safety in the city's older residential estates, many of which contain high-rise blocks with aging infrastructure. Local lawmakers have called for urgent inspections and upgrades to prevent similar disasters.

