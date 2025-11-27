These Are The Best Dividend Picks For Over 20% Gains
In 2025, markets rewarded investors with dividend income-paying stocks that returned 20% or more. Nexstar Media (NXST), which peaked at $223.36, closed at $191.02 on Wednesday.
NXST star offers a 3.90% dividend yield.
In the tech sector, Cisco Systems (CSCO), once the poster child for the Y2K bubble bursting, gained 28.50% YTD. Add 2.17% in dividend yield for a nearly 30% yearly return. Network demand is rising as Cisco's customers spend heavily on AI hardware. This requires a network backend infrastructure.
IBM (IBM) is another tech darling on the list. Up by 37.9% YTD, the dividend yield is 2.21%. The firm benefits from advising clients on AI solutions.
AbbVie (ABBV) gained 28.11% YTD and pays a 2.86% dividend yield. The drugmaker is managing its patent cliff expiry effectively. It has two blockbuster drugs. This includes Skyrizi and Rinvoq. Together, those products will generate $25 billion or more in sales this year.
In the tobacco sector, Philip Morris (PM) gained 20.39%, plus 3.58% in dividend yield. The firm's stock closed at $156.49, down from a high of $186.69 set in June. British American Tobacco (BTI) fared better. Shares gained 59.17% YTD. BTI stock yields 5.64% in dividends. Investors may also consider Altria (MO). Although the return is 12.24% YTD, the dividend yield is 7.08%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment