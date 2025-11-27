403
Fortuna, Bombardier, National At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Amex Exploration Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.24. Amex last week announced a grant of 3,250,000 incentive stock options and 2,026,000 restricted share units to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants to the Company.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.68. This week, Aris rose 8.4% on volume of 3,050,580 shares
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $232.50. This week, Bombardier rose 1.3% on volume of 18,266 shares
Cabral Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 69 cents. Cabral announced Wednesday the completion of all transaction documents for the previously announced arm's length gold loan agreement and the receipt of the entire US$45.1M principal amount under the gold loan between Precious Metals Yield Fund, and Magellan Minerais Prospecção Geológica Ltda.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.29. Thursday, Dividend 15 reported it had renewed its at-the-market equity program that allows the Company to issue shares of the Company to the public from time to time at the Company's discretion, effective until October 6, 2026, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company.
Fortuna Mining Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.75. Wednesday, Fortuna announce that, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, it has filed the technical report entitled“Diamba Sud Gold Project, Kédougou Region, Senegal”, with an effective date of October 15, 2025.
Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 47 cents. Gold Runner announced that Surface Metals Inc. has completed a comprehensive historical drill database compilation and review for the Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $65.35. Late last week, Great-West rose 1.9% on volume of 1,000,544 shares
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.62. Virtual Investor Conferences announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 2, 3, and 4. Heliostar will be among those in attendance.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $57.45. Mackenzie Investments this week released its 2026 Market Outlook. The annual report offers financial advisors and investors insights into the economic and market forces expected to shape investment strategies in the year ahead.
Metal Energy Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 60 cents. Thursday, Metal announced that it intends to complete a financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$9.3 million, consisting of approximately: (i) 8,880,000 common shares to be issued on a premium flow-through basis at a price of C$0.73 per FT Share; and (ii) 6,200,000 common shares at a price of C$0.45 per Share
Mineros S.A. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.83. Last week, Mineros announced that it is to be included in the MSCI Colombia Small Cap Index, effective on November 30, 2025, as part of the index provider's most recent rebalancing.
National Bank of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $168.22. Wednesday, National rose 1.2% on volume of 934,765 shares
Neupath Health Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 42 cents. Neupath fell 10.5% Wednesday on volume of 11,554,880 shares
Orvana Minerals Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.70. Wednesday, Orvana reported results for Fiscal Year 2025, provides guidance for its Spanish subsidiary, Orovalle Minerals, S.L. for Fiscal Year 2026 and updates on the operations restart plan for its Bolivian subsidiary, Empresa Minera Paitití, S.A.
