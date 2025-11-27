403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
|Symbol
|Name
|ADDY
|Adelayde Exploration Inc.
|AGN
|Algernon Health Inc.
|AIG
|Genesis AI Corp.
|BPAI
|BrandPilot AI Inc.
|BRAZ
|Canary Gold Corp.
|BUX
|BioMark Diagnostics Inc.
|BVCI
|Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.
|CDN
|CDN Maverick Capital Corp
|CFE
|Cartier Silver Corporation
|CQX
|Copper Quest Exploration Inc.
|CRIT
|Supreme Critical Metals Inc.
|CULT
|Cult Food Science Corp
|CUPA
|Cupani Metals Corp.
|CVGR
|City View Green Holdings Inc.
|DOSE
|Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.
|DRUG
|Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.
|DTR
|DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.
|EPR
|E-Power Resources Inc.
|ERTH
|Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.
|FNDX
|FendX Technologies Inc.
|FOX
|Fox River Resources Corporation
|HML
|Heritage Mining Ltd.
|HVW
|Hi-View Resources Inc
|IP
|ImagineAR Inc.
|IRV
|Irving Resources Inc.
|LABZ
|Metasphere Labs Inc.
|LOBE
|Lobe Sciences Ltd.
|MBIO
|MindBio Therapeutics Corp.
|MOOD
|Doseology Sciences Inc
|MVMD
|Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.
|NEVI
|Nevis Brands Inc.
|NEXU
|Nexus Uranium Corp.
|NSG
|Northstar Gold Corp.
|NUKV
|Nuclear Vision Limited
|NURL
|Neural Therapeutics Inc.
|OILS
|Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.
|PHRX
|Pharmadrug Inc.
|RAIN
|Rain City Resources Inc.
|RFR
|Renforth Resources Inc.
|ROBO
|Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.
|SCM
|Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
|SHOW
|Showcase Minerals Inc.
|SPAI
|Sparc AI Inc.
|SPRK
|Spark Energy Minerals Inc.
|SQX
|Squatex Energy and Ressources Inc.
|TEX
|Targa Exploration Corp.
|TGIF
|1933 Industries Inc.
|VLTA
|Volta Metals Ltd.
|VRDN
|Viridian Metals Inc.
|WIN
|Windfall Geotek Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment