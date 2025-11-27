Brian J. Phillips
- Reader (Associate Professor) in International Relations, University of Essex
Brian Phillips is a Reader (Associate Professor) in the Department of Government at the University of Essex.
He researches and teaches about terrorism, civil war, and organized crime. His book, "Insurgent Terrorism: Intergroups Relationships and the Killing of Civilians," co-authored with Victor Asal and R. Karl Rethemeyer, was published in 2022 with Oxford University Press.Experience
- –present Reader (Associate Professor) in International Relations, University of Essex
