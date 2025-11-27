Failure To Uphold International Law In Resolving Russian-Ukrainian War Threatens Collapse Of Global Security System Turkish Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Prof. Dr. Ayşegül Aydıngün, Department of Sociology at METU (Middle East Technical University), author of research, academic works, and books on the history of modern Ukraine.

“The only way to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and prevent future conflicts is to uphold international law. If international law is not respected, the powerful will simply act as they please. We have an established security system and institutions that must fulfill their responsibilities; otherwise, this entire system may collapse, creating chaos for all of us. Therefore, this is not only a matter concerning Ukraine, but a matter of global security for everyone living on this planet.” Aydıngün said.

She emphasized that global powers, if they continue to act without regard for the sovereignty of nations and internationally recognized political borders, will ultimately lead to the collapse of the security system.

“Otherwise, conflicts of different scales will break out across the world. This is not the course we should pursue. We must remain committed to the existing international legal framework.”, Aydıngün noted.

She expressed confidence that pressure on international security organizations must be increased.

“We must compel them to fulfill their responsibilities, because this will not be limited to Ukraine alone. Europe, at the very least, must understand that Ukraine is part of Europe - and that Russia is already in Europe. Europe needs to remember the universal values it has itself created, and act in accordance with those values. The danger is much closer than it appears.”, Aydıngün added.

As reported by Ukrinform, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised the outcome of negotiations in Geneva, but stressed that the end of the war in Ukraine is still a long way off, and that separate discussions between NATO and the EU are also needed on several issues.

