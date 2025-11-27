Macron To Ask Xi To Influence Putin For Ceasefire In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated at a briefing in the Élysée Palace dedicated to the upcoming state visit.

"At this moment, when intensive negotiations are underway to find a way out of the crisis, we want China to be able to convince and influence Russia and steer it toward the quickest possible cessation of hostilities and the establishment of this ceasefire," the president's office stated.

They also described China as both a partner and a systemic rival of Europe and recalled that the trip, scheduled for December 3-5, will be Macron's fourth state visit to China.

Among other topics, France will also call on China to exercise restraint and respect the status quo regarding Taiwan and will promote a program of cooperation and balance in the economic and trade spheres, which will be a key goal of France's G7 presidency in 2026.

Earlier, in March of this year, Emmanuel Macron urged China to play an active role in resolving the war in Ukraine.

As reported earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he shares with his Chinese colleague Xi Jinping the aspiration for a lasting peace in Ukraine that would respect the UN Charter.

