Shmyhal: We Strengthen Anti-Drone Protection On Key Logistics Routes In Frontline Regions
"We are strengthening protection of critical logistics routes in frontline regions. Nationwide, according to the State Special Transport Service, more than 78% of the planned work has been completed," he noted.
In the Kherson region alone, 77.7 km of anti-drone protection has been installed.
The minister emphasized that units of the State Special Transport Service received clear instructions regarding the volumes of work and priority sections.
"We must protect all key routes that ensure the survival and defense of frontline communities," Shmyhal added.Read also: Latvia to provide EUR 15M for drones to Ukraine next year
As Ukrinform previously reported, countering Russian drones became a central topic at the coordination meeting on security and socio-economic issues in Kherson, attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
