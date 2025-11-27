Nationwide Condemnation After Ramtha Terror Incident

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)



Governorates, Nov. 27 (Petra)-- Governorates continued on Thursday to voice strong condemnation of the terrorist incident that took place in Ramtha, affirming full support for the Kingdom's security institutions and their role in safeguarding national stability and neutralizing threats.

In Karak Governorate, community leaders stressed that the Ramtha attack underscores the importance of strengthening the rule of law and protecting society from extremist ideologies.

They affirmed that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, possesses a robust security apparatus capable of deterring threats and preserving stability.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the leaders expressed unwavering public support for the security forces and their vital efforts in maintaining the nation's safety. They commended the courage and professionalism demonstrated by security personnel in neutralizing the criminal cell in Ramtha.

The head of the Karak Provincial Council Committee, Sheikh Ismat Daliwan Al-Majali, said the security agencies once again proved to be the nation's fortified shield, noting that their professional handling of the wanted individuals reflected strict adherence to the rule of law while protecting civilian lives.

Karak Agriculture Director, Ma'moun Al-Idaileh, expressed deep pride in Jordan's wise Hashemite leadership and appreciation for the relentless efforts of the security forces to uphold national security.

Lawyer Mohammad Al-Habashneh emphasized that Jordan will remain a haven of safety and stability where all acts of terrorism are thwarted by the vigilance and professionalism of the security agencies. He noted that these forces remain alert to any threat targeting the country's security.

Lawyer Lina Al-Aghawat said Jordan, with its steadfast leadership and strong security institutions, is capable of preventing any attempt to spread chaos or create lawless pockets. She affirmed that the state firmly confronts extremist ideology, and anyone who jeopardizes national security will face the full force of the law.

Mahmoud Al-Ruhaifah noted that in every moment of crisis, Jordan's security apparatus proves to be an unbreakable barrier protecting the lives of citizens and the nation's borders.

He said the recent events in Ramtha highlighted the sacrifices made by security personnel.

The coordinator of the "All Jordan Youth Commission" in Karak, Uday Al-Hamaida, said the events in Ramtha send a clear message that Jordan's vigilance remains sharp at home as well as abroad. Despite regional instability, he said, the country's security institutions continue to dismantle threats from within, adding that malicious actors will be uprooted from society.Community activist Raed Al-Assasfeh stressed that reinforcing values of unity and loyalty is an essential part of the national mission, aligned with the state's efforts to bolster national security and preserve social harmony.Youth activist Sakhr Al-Bayayda added that the swift actions of Ramtha's security forces demonstrated their high professionalism and readiness. He noted that Jordanians fundamentally reject terrorism and always stand behind their security institutions in confronting any threat.Agricultural engineer Wissam Al-Halsa emphasized the continued need to support security efforts and enhance public awareness, affirming that the unity of Jordanians behind their leadership and security forces forms a strong foundation for national stability and the defeat of extremism.Citizen Khalaf Al-Assasfeh expressed pride in the security agencies for their dedication to protecting the public and combating all forms of extremism that threaten social peace and national security.Karak's Provincial Council also condemned the extremist and terrorist acts in Ramtha that sought to undermine national stability. It stressed that such destructive actions do not represent Jordanian society or its national and religious values, affirming that any attempt to disturb public order will be met with firm action from the security forces and the law.The council praised the professionalism and high alertness of the security agencies, which demonstrated their capability to respond swiftly and effectively, noting that citizen awareness and cooperation with state institutions form the first line of defense against attempts at sedition and terrorism.In Irbid Governorate, President of the Irbid Chamber of Industry, Hani Abu Hassan, said the Ramtha events reaffirmed the high readiness of the security agencies, which handled the situation with remarkable precision and successfully thwarted the terrorists' plot.He added that the security institutions are distinguished by their calm and systematic approach, information-gathering capabilities, verification procedures, and careful planning that ensures public safety during operations.The Al-Wasatiyya Municipality also reiterated its unwavering support for His Majesty King Abdullah II and expressed full backing for state efforts to reinforce security and stability across the Kingdom. The municipality praised the significant role played by the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army and the security agencies in protecting the homeland and safeguarding its citizens.