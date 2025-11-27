Introducing Universal Prosthetic Kit For Machinery Use, A Comprehensive Toolset Designed For Efficiency And Durability.

Visual Design for Easy Observation

At first glance, the entire tool kit stands out with its visual design, which allows users to easily inspect the integrity of the products without having to open the box. This ensures that everything is intact at a glance, saving time and enhancing efficiency.

Premium Material for Durability

The box is made of German-imported PPSU plastic, known for its excellent properties: it is resistant to high temperatures (up to 135°C ), corrosion, and impact. These features ensure that the box provides optimal protection for the tools inside, safeguarding them from potential damage. PPSU is widely used in medical and dental applications for its stability and sterilization compatibility.

Organized and Convenient Storage

Upon opening the box, you'll find silicone plugs in various colors. This color-coded system allows medical professionals to conveniently pick and store the tools according to the corresponding colors on the screwdrivers, made possible by our epoxy resin dripping process, which ensures durability and precision.

Comprehensive Toolset

The kit includes a torque wrench and 16 screwdrivers:

The torque wrench is made of high-hardness stainless steel with a seamless, integrated design, making it break-resistant. Equipped with shape memory alloy, it has been rigorously tested and remains unchanged after 10,000 twists. It offers multiple torque settings, including 15, 30, 45, and 70.

The screwdrivers come in both long (30mm) and short (23.5mm) lengths, with a total of eight different models. Each screwdriver is designed with an anti-slip feature, ensuring a secure grip during use.















Compatibility and Versatility

This kit is compatible with a range of machines. It includes an adapter with three connection options:

Dental handpiece connection – For precise use in dental machinery such as Kavo Dental handpieces. Manual operation with the adapter – Provides flexibility for manual tasks wrench connection – Allows for efficient use with the included torque wrench for added control.

Additionally, our kit is compatible with leading implant systems such as Nobel Biocare, providing clinical versatility.

Key Features:



Visual Design: Easy inspection of tool integrity without opening the box.

Premium PPSU Plastic: High temperature, corrosion, and impact resistance for optimal tool protection.

Color-Coded System: For easy organization and accessibility of screwdrivers.

Torque Wrench & 16 Screwdrivers: Offers multiple torque settings and a range of screwdriver types. Adapter Options: Flexible connections for dental handpieces, manual use, or torque wrench.