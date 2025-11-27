10 Fruits & Vegetables Not For The Fridge

MENAFN - GetNews) Stop stuffing the fridge randomly! These 10 types of fruits and vegetables are "scrapped" as soon as they are refrigerated, which many people commit every day

Every time we finish shopping at the supermarket, we have a habit of stuffing all the vegetables we buy into the fridge, thinking that this will keep them fresh. Recently, I have noticed that many vegetables spoil faster when stored in the refrigerator - freshly bought cucumbers become soft, bananas turn black, and even tomatoes lose their flavor. Later I found out that not all fruits and vegetables are suitable for "living in the refrigerator", especially these 10 types, which are more durable when stored at room temperature.

1: It collapses in the fridge after just one day

The cucumbers we usually buy are crisp and crisp when we first bring them home, making a "bang bang" sound when we snap them. But once we put them in the fridge, they become soft and limp the next day, and even pinching them feels dull. This is because cucumbers have a moisture content of over 95%, and the low temperature in the refrigerator can damage their cell walls, causing rapid water loss and natural softening.

If you buy too much, you don't have to stuff the fridge completely. Find a cool and ventilated corner, such as the kitchen windowsill (not exposed to sunlight), place the cucumber roots facing downwards, and wrap them in damp kitchen paper. They can be stored for 3-4 days and still be crispy. If you really need to put it in the refrigerator, don't exceed 2 days. Take it out and let it sit at room temperature for 10 minutes before eating, as it will improve the taste.

2: Once refrigerated, they become "black charcoal heads"

Many people are afraid that bananas will spoil, so they just buy green bananas and stuff them in the fridge. However, when they take them out, the skin is covered in black spots, making them look like they have gone bad. In fact, bananas are tropical fruits that are most afraid of low temperatures. If the temperature drops below 13 °C, they will be "frostbitten" - the cells on the skin will be damaged and turn black. Although the flesh may not be bad, the taste will change and it will no longer be sweet.

Don't put unripe green bananas in the fridge! Put it in a paper bag with an apple (which releases ethylene and can ripen), let it sit at room temperature for 2-3 days, and wait until the skin turns yellow with small spots before eating. It's the sweetest. If it's already cooked, it can be stored at room temperature for 2 days. If you can't finish it, don't put it in the refrigerator for more than 1 day.

3: Mold grows in the refrigerator within a few days

Onions may have a thick and durable skin, but once they are put in the refrigerator, they will start to mold from the core within a few days, and some may even become soft and flowing. Because onions prefer to dry and are sensitive to moisture, the humidity in the refrigerator is high, and water vapor can easily seep into the skin. Coupled with the low temperature environment, it is particularly prone to mold growth.

The correct storage method is simple: wipe the soil off the surface of the onion, do not peel it, put it in a mesh bag, hang it in a ventilated and dry place in the kitchen, such as on the door handle of a cabinet, and it can be stored for 1-2 months. If it has already been cut in half, wrap the cut surface tightly with cling film, refrigerate it, and eat it within 2 days.

4: The more it is refrigerated, the drier it becomes

When buying zucchini, I always like to choose tender ones, but after a few days in the refrigerator, the surface will wrinkle and feel dry to the touch. When stir fried, there is no moisture, and the taste is far inferior. This is because the skin of zucchini is thin, and low temperatures can cause its moisture to evaporate quickly. Coupled with the cold air blowing directly from the refrigerator, it will quickly "dehydrate".

When buying zucchini, don't buy too much at once. Just store it in a cool and shady place at room temperature, and it can be stored for 3-4 days. If you buy a lot, wrap the zucchini in clean kitchen paper and put it in a fresh-keeping bag (don't tie it too tightly, leave a small gap for ventilation), keep it at room temperature, moisture won't easily run away, and it will still be tender when eaten.

5: Eating them after refrigeration looks like "raw tomatoes"

Many people think that putting tomatoes in the refrigerator can keep them fresh, but when they are taken out to eat, they either have no taste or bite hard, without the sweet and sour taste of tomatoes at all. This is because the flavor compounds in tomatoes stop synthesizing at low temperatures, and the cell walls are damaged, resulting in a worse taste.

Never put unripe green tomatoes in the refrigerator! Leave it at room temperature and wait for it to slowly turn red before it becomes sweet to eat. If it is already cooked and the skin is a bit soft, it can be stored at room temperature for 2 days. If it is really afraid of spoilage, it should not be stored in the refrigerator for more than 1 day. Take it out and store it at room temperature for half an hour before eating to regain some flavor.







6: In the refrigerator, it ripens in a mess

Avocados have been very popular in the past two years, but many people buy unripe avocados and want to put them in the refrigerator to "slowly ripen", but they still get hard when taken out; Some are cooked and stored in the refrigerator, but when taken out, they become soft and even squishy. In fact, when avocado is not ripe, low temperature will make it stop ripening; After ripening, low temperature will accelerate its deterioration.

Unripe avocados can be stored at room temperature, but if you want them to ripen faster, they should be placed with apples and bananas, and they will soften in 2-3 days. When it feels a bit elastic and bounces back when pressed down, it's cooked. Eat it quickly and let it sit at room temperature for a day. If you can't finish it, cut it open in the refrigerator, coat the cut surface with lemon juice (antioxidant), wrap it tightly with plastic wrap, and finish it within one day.

7: It rots faster in the fridge instead

Buy a pumpkin at home, cut it in half and put it in the refrigerator. Within a few days, the cut will become moldy, and even the whole pumpkin will become soft and rotten. Due to the high water content and gaps in the skin of pumpkins, mold in the refrigerator can easily invade from the cut surface. In addition, low temperatures can damage the cell walls of pumpkins, causing them to rot faster.

The whole pumpkin doesn't need to be put in the refrigerator. Find a cool and dry place, such as a balcony corner, and it can be stored for more than a month. If it is cut, first dry the moisture on the cut surface, wrap it tightly with cling film, and then put it in the refrigerator for refrigeration. Eat it within 3 days, not more than 5 days, otherwise it is easy to spoil.

8: Sugar content will increase when stored in the refrigerator

Many people think that putting potatoes in the refrigerator can prevent them from sprouting, but they don't know that the low temperature in the refrigerator will convert the starch in potatoes into sugar, which will make them a bit sweet to eat, and when stir fried, they are particularly easy to stick to the pot, and the taste will also deteriorate. If potatoes sprout, even if they are stored in the refrigerator, the sprouts will grow faster and faster.

Potatoes are best placed in a cool and ventilated place, such as a storage cabinet in the kitchen, with a temperature of 5-10 °C. Do not put them together with apples or bananas (these fruits release ethylene and promote potato germination). If you buy a lot, lay down the newspaper underneath, which can absorb moisture and prevent sprouting, and can be stored for 2-3 weeks.

9: Wrinkles in the fridge within two days

The skin of the eggplant I just bought is smooth and shiny, but if I put it in the refrigerator overnight, I will find wrinkles on the skin when I take it out, like "I'm several years older". Even if I stir fry it, it won't be as soft and tender anymore. Because the skin of eggplants is very thin, low temperatures will cause rapid loss of moisture, causing the skin to shrink and wrinkle, and the taste will also deteriorate.

Buy eggplants at home, don't wash them, use kitchen paper to wipe off the dust on the surface, put them in a fresh-keeping bag (leave a small gap for ventilation), store them in a cool place at room temperature, and they can be stored for about 3 days. If it has already been washed, be sure to dry it off before storing it, otherwise it is easy to rot.

10: Even the fragrance disappears in the refrigerator

Mango smells particularly fragrant, but once it's put in the refrigerator and taken out, its strong aroma diminishes and it's not as sweet to eat, even a bit astringent. Because mangoes are tropical fruits, low temperatures can destroy their aroma compounds and sugar content. Even if they are not spoiled, their flavor is greatly reduced.

Unripe green mangoes, do not put them in the refrigerator. Keep them at room temperature until they turn yellow and feel a little soft to the touch before eating. The fragrance is strongest. Mature mangoes can be stored at room temperature for 2 days. If you can't finish them, cut them into pieces and put them in a fresh-keeping box. Store them in the refrigerator and finish them within 1 day. Don't put the whole mango in the refrigerator, otherwise the fragrance will be completely lost.

In fact, many fruits and vegetables have their own "temperament", it's not that the colder the refrigerator, the fresher it is. Cucumbers, bananas, onions, etc. stored in the right place at room temperature can actually last longer and taste better than in the refrigerator. Next time you go home to buy groceries, don't rush to put them in the fridge. Store them according to their "preferences", which is not wasteful and tastes better