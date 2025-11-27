Vellum Architecture & Design Wins“Best In Show” At The 2025 Western North Carolina Parade Of Homes

Asheville, NC - Vellum Architecture & Design, modern home architects in Asheville NC, is proud to announce that one of its recently completed residential projects has been awarded Best in Show at the 2025 Western North Carolina Parade of Homes, organized by the Home Builders Association. The winning home-located in North Asheville-is a mid-century modern–inspired residence that thoughtfully bridges its historic neighborhood, dramatic mountain landscape, and a contemporary way of living.

The homeowners purchased the property with an existing mid-century house on site. Although the original home was beyond repair and was ultimately removed, it served as a conceptual springboard for the new design. Vellum Architecture & Design, a leading architecture firm in Asheville NC, sought not to recreate the former house, but to reinterpret the spirit of mid-century modernism in a fresh and modern way-one rooted in clean lines, warm materials, natural light, and a deep connection to the outdoors.

Positioned intentionally on the sloping lot, the home is oriented toward long-range mountain views and carefully arranged around three distinct outdoor living spaces. Each interior zone of the house opens to and responds to these exterior rooms, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Landscape architects TTK Design crafted a site plan that amplifies this connection, highlighted by a dynamic water feature at the rear courtyard that becomes a focal extension of the kitchen and covered porch. Two mature silver maple trees on the property played a key role in shaping the layout, helping to organize the home's forms and circulation.

While the house embraces its mountain surroundings, it also respects the neighborhood context of 1960s-era homes that define this part of North Asheville. The result is a home that feels at once distinctive and deeply fitting-a modern statement that complements rather than disrupts. Known as some of the best modern home architects in Asheville NC, the firm's expertise as shines through in every detail.

The project was submitted to the Parade of Homes by the builder Herrington Homes, led by Nick Cioce, whose attention to craftsmanship and detail ensured that the design intent was executed with care at every step.

Mark Rudolf, Principal of Vellum Architecture & Design, says:“This project reflects how we love to work-designing homes that respond directly to the land, the people who will live there, and the surrounding architectural fabric. Being recognized with Best in Show is a tremendous honor, but what matters most to us is that we helped our clients create a place that feels authentic, connected, and enduring. We're grateful to our clients, Herrington Homes, TTK Design, and every collaborator who contributed to bringing this home to life.”

The award highlights Vellum Architecture & Design's ongoing commitment to creating refined, site-specific residential architecture across Western North Carolina. As a top residential architect in Asheville NC, Mark Rudolf and his team proves their work continues to elevate the natural landscape and embrace craftsmanship, simplicity, and a meaningful sense of place.

Vellum Architecture & Design is an Asheville-based boutique architecture firm specializing in modern residential and luxury resort projects. With a focus on timeless design and deep respect for site and context, Vellum creates thoughtful, refined environments that enrich the daily lives of the people who inhabit them.

