NHU Named Among Top 30 Zhejiang Listed Companies For Best Internal Control For The 9Th Consecutive Year

On November 20, at the 9th Forum on Enterprise High-Quality Development and Management Innovation held at Zhejiang University, we were once again honored with a place on the“2025 Top 30 Zhejiang Listed Companies for Best Internal Control”.

Robust internal control is fundamental to enhancing governance quality and strengthening the overall performance of listed companies. It also serves as an essential safeguard for investor protection and the healthy development of the capital market. NHU has long attached great importance to building a strong internal control framework, laying a solid foundation for sound governance and effective risk management.

Over the past year, we have fully implemented the“prudent operation and risk prevention” principles embedded in our business philosophy, placing corporate governance at the forefront, firmly upholding compliant operations, and actively fostering a culture of compliance.

We have continued to strengthen a comprehensive internal control system featuring joint management mechanisms, regular joint inspections, a systematic risk-control structure, and a closed-loop audit approach that ensures thorough follow-up and rectification. At the same time, we have promoted continuous optimization of management processes, embedding risk prevention into daily operations and steadily enhancing management capabilities while preventing operational risks.

Looking ahead, NHU will continue to uphold the rule of law and regulatory compliance, further refine our corporate governance system, elevate our level of standardized operations, enhance management quality and efficiency, and consistently advance the high-quality development of the company.