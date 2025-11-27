“Stop Booking Blind”: Digital-First Operator Exposes Low Industry Standards, Demands Tour Agents Know Their Own Country

MENAFN - GetNews)



BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA - November 27, 2025 - After 20 years in international finance, founder Frank of Pelecanus has launched a digital-first Colombian luxury tour operator built on a singular, disruptive premise: unrivaled, in-person destination expertise. Pelecanus is challenging traditional travel agencies-which often sell destinations they have never visited-by verifying every itinerary with transparent, on-the-ground proof, including over 400 videos published since 2018 on its popular YouTube brand, ColombiaFrank. The company aims to replace the industry's low-level proficiency with the high structural and informational standards expected in global finance.

The Finance to Tourism Shift and Global Market Gap

Frank began his venture into Colombian tourism in 2017, quickly finding that the standards for operational excellence were drastically different from his experience in finance.

"I was honestly shocked by the low operational proficiency and structural weaknesses in the traditional tourism sector-a weakness that is unfortunately global, not just Colombian," says Frank. "Travel agencies that sell 150 countries mostly have no clue of what they are selling, and shockingly, even specialized tour operators often do not know in person the destinations and products. They prioritize yearly trade show attendance over actual scouting. I realized the global traveler was booking blind."

This realization led Pelecanus to overhaul its business model in 2019, shifting to a pure B2C strategy dedicated to providing customers with transparent, fully vetted, and in-person expertise.

The Worldwide First-Mover Digital Proof

Pelecanus leveraged its YouTube brand, ColombiaFrank, to showcase its commitment, creating a globally unique tourism model:

Transparency in Action: Since 2018, the ColombiaFrank channel has published over 400 videos showcasing the company's team actively scouting, testing, and verifying destinations, from high-end glamping sites to remote birdwatching trails.

Proof of Concept: Today, Pelecanus has achieved a robust proof of concept as the worldwide first mover with a pure B2C model that uses a massive, transparent digital content library to validate 100% of its local expertise.

The Pelecanus Promise: By removing traditional middlemen and the lack of knowledge associated with multi-country travel agencies, Pelecanus guarantees that every luxury, tailor-made itinerary-from birding safaris to corporate retreats-is crafted by experts who have been to every location they sell.

