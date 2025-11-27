VISTA AL MAR: Innovative Wellness & Housing Community Set To Transform Healing And Lifestyle In The Palisades, California

VISTA AL MAR is an integrated wellness & housing community created by Ms. Toya Hill, expecting its start for developments in the first half of 2026. This 100-plus acre development is located in the Palisades area in California, and already has investors reaching for the opportunity of getting involved. This will be a regenerative healing campus that helps behavioral health, provides transitional & senior housing, displays art, conducts research, promotes indigenous healing, and supports food sovereignty.

This is a future-forward village for healing, recovery, and reintegration, allowing innovation to meet tradition, therapy to meet creativity, and where sustainability meets dignity. This state-of-the-art development will also include an arts and events center, hydroponic gardening, and a native plant healing area, just to name a few.

This tech-forward and culturally grounded project blends modern medical practices, traditional wisdom methods, and the creative arts to offer a 360-degree ecosystem of healing.

Some of the facility's exclusive features include:



State-of-the-Art Treatment Center

Transitional & Senior Smart Housing

Native Healing Garden & Smart Food Farm

Creative Arts Center

Community Museum Research Bungalows



Expect much more publicity to hit publications about this enormous and phenomenal development, and please follow to keep up with current updates.