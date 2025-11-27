VIP Vacations Wins Diamond Status With AIC Hotel Group

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2025 1:11 pm - VIP Vacations Honored as Diamond Level Travel Agency at AIC Hotel Group's 2025 Showstopper Awards

Cancun, Mexico - VIP Vacations proudly announced its recognition as a Diamond Level agency at the 2025 AIC Hotel Group Showstopper Awards, held at the newly opened AVA Cancun. Fewer than ten agencies nationwide earned this elite designation, marking a significant achievement and reflecting VIP Vacations' continued commitment to excellence in travel planning and client service.

The Showstopper Awards celebration included a series of signature AIC events, including a high energy Y2K themed welcome party and a dynamic awards night concert featuring rapper and Grammy nominated artist B.o.B. The event brought together a number of top producing travel advisors, AIC executives, and industry partners for a weekend of recognition, networking, and celebration.

“Our longstanding partnership with AIC Hotel Group continues to be one of the most rewarding collaborations in the travel industry,” said Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations.“Representing brands such as Hard Rock Resorts, UNICO 20°87°, and Nobu Hotels allows us to offer our clients luxury experiences with trusted consistency. Earning Diamond Level is both an honor and a motivation to continue delivering exceptional service in 2025 and beyond.”

The event was hosted at AVA Cancun, AIC's newest luxury all-inclusive resort, located just 7 minutes from Cancun International Airport. The property served as a stylish backdrop for the awards weekend, offering ocean-facing accommodations, elevated culinary experiences, and curated entertainment throughout the event.

VIP Vacations extends its gratitude to AIC Hotel Group for the recognition and looks forward to another successful year of partnership, innovation, and client-focused travel planning.

About VIP Vacations, Inc.

VIP Vacations is a nationally award-winning travel agency, located in Bethlehem, PA, specializing in destination weddings, honeymoons, and luxury travel. Committed to providing exceptional service and industry expertise, VIP has earned more than 200 international awards and continues to be recognized as a leader in the travel space. For more information, visit: