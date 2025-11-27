Learn To Live Recovery Highlights Alumni Success Stories Showcasing Long-Term Recovery Outcomes

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2025 6:13 pm - Hermann, Missouri - Learn to Live Recovery, an extended-care sober living program for men, has released a new series of alumni testimonials that highlight the transformative impact of its long-term, structured recovery model.

The stories-shared by former residents Bradley Irwin and Brent Ricketts-offer a firsthand look into how the program helps men rebuild confidence, strengthen relationships, and create sustainable plans for their futures.

Learn to Live Recovery provides a comprehensive approach to long-term sobriety, offering accountability, therapeutic support, life-skills development, and a strong sense of community. The organization's philosophy emphasizes time, structure, and connection-three components often missing in short-term treatment settings.

A Journey of Confidence and Camaraderie

Alumnus Bradley Irwin described his experience as both life-changing and unexpectedly joyful. Leaving California for Missouri, he initially feared the transition into a group sober living environment. What he found instead was camaraderie, deep personal growth, and a supportive team of professionals who became“a new family of support.”

“The skills and perspective I gained in my time at Learn to Live Recovery instilled a confidence I never imagined,” Irwin shared.“With their support and the brotherhood within the house, I finally found direction and purpose in my recovery.”

Bradley, now nearly one year sober, is pursuing a degree in Behavioral Health with plans to continue toward a PhD in therapy and substance abuse counseling.

Healing the Individual and the Family

Another alumnus, Brent Ricketts, entered the program after years of struggling privately with mental health challenges and repeated failed attempts at sobriety. He credits Learn to Live with providing the structure, guidance, and environment he needed to fully focus on rebuilding his life.

“Learn to Live gave me a place to dedicate myself to recovery,” Ricketts said.“Their support didn't just change my life-it changed my family's as well.”

Brent emphasized the impact of the organization's Family Program, which equips loved ones with tools for communication, boundaries, and understanding the recovery process. The result, he says, has been healing for everyone involved.

Extending Support Beyond Treatment

Learn to Live Recovery's structure allows residents to build healthy routines, develop sober support networks, and gain practical life skills before transitioning into independent living. Alumni often point to the blend of community, accountability, and extended time as the key to long-term success.

“Our mission has always been to offer men the time and support they need to truly learn to live again,” said the Learn to Live Recovery team.“These testimonials reflect what can happen when individuals are given space to grow and the relationships to support them.”

About Learn to Live Recovery

Located in Hermann, Missouri, Learn to Live Recovery is an extended-care sober living program for men seeking long-term recovery from substance use disorders. The program blends structured accountability with life-skills training, therapeutic support, and community-based recovery to help residents build meaningful lives beyond addiction. To learn more, visit the organization's website or contact the program directly.