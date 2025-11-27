403
From Ankara, Pope Leo Warns Not To Give Into To Global Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Pope Leo XIV, head of state of the Vatican cautioned the world Thursday not to give into "a heightened level of conflict on the global level," at the start of his foreign trip in Turkiye.
In a joint address at the presidential complex in Ankara, Erdogan said the pope's visit comes at a highly critical moment amid regional and global tensions.
"The future of humanity is at stake, said the Pope, urging the Turkish leader to act as a source of stability because of the need to promote dialogue and stability.
On the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the Turkish president said, "as the family of humanity, our greatest debt to the Palestinian people is justice."
Erdogan added, "Turkiye has consistently appreciated Pope Leo XIV and his predecessors for their firm stance on the Palestinian issue."
"I believe we will continue to act jointly against any aggressive actions that may harm the historical identity of East Jerusalem," Turkish president added.
Erdogan said the Israeli military is targeting civilian areas in Gaza, including churches and mosques, noting that one of the affected places of worship was Gaza's Holy Family Church, which is run by the Catholic Church.
"Preserving the historical status quo" in the Holy City of Jerusalem carries "critical importance," the Turkish president stressed.
The Turkish leader also said that the pope's calls for peace and dialogue are highly significant for the success of the diplomatic process in the Russia-Ukraine war.
"Turkiye is closely monitoring recent efforts to bring an end to the conflict and is working to offer the necessary support and assistance," President Erdogan added. (end)
