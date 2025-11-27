Vow ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insiders And Their Close Associates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) On 27 November 2025, the following primary insiders and their close associates have today purchased shares in Vow ASA:

-Thomas Fredrick Borgen, chair of the board, has purchased 300,000 shares

-Tbfconsulting AS, a company associated with Thomas Fredrick Borgen, chair of the board, has purchased 81,101 shares

-Egil Haugsdal, board member, has purchased 200,000 shares

-Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, has purchased 1,140,000 shares

-Ulf Tore Hekneby, a close associate of Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, has purchased 771,000 shares

-Ulrik Hekneby, a close associate of Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, has purchased 65,000 shares

See the attached forms for further information on the purchases.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments



KRT1500 Tfbconsulting 27112025

KRT1500 Thomas Borgen 27112025

KRT1500 Egil Haugsdal 27112025

KRT1500 Ulrik Hekneby 27112025

KRT1500 Ulf Tore Hekneby 27112025 KRT1500 Cecilie Hekneby 27112025