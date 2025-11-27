Ontario Poised To Be Leader On Protecting Dogs And Cats Used In Research Animal Alliance Calls For Stronger, Enforceable Regulations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Animal Alliance Praises Premier Ford While Observing:“This Is Not a Total Ban Yet.”

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animal Alliance of Canada (AAC) commends Premier Doug Ford and the Government of Ontario for taking concrete steps toward ending the use of dogs and cats in invasive medical research through the introduction of Bill 75

While these developments mark historic progress, Animal Alliance emphasizes that no ban is currently in effect, and both initiatives must still undergo formal legislative and regulatory processes before any changes to animal use become law.

“Premier Ford made a commitment in August to address the use of dogs and cats in research, and today we acknowledge the significant movement toward fulfilling that promise,” said Bianca Del Bois, Director of Development and Communications at Animal Alliance of Canada.

“However, it is crucial for the public and stakeholders to understand that this is only the beginning of the process. Bill 75 must proceed through committee hearings and further votes, and the regulatory proposal requires public consultation and revision.”

What Bill 75 Does – and Does Not Yet Do

In relation to animal testing, Bill 75 proposes prohibiting invasive medical research on dogs and cats by strengthening Ontario's Animals for Research Act by incorporating animal welfare improvements or restrictions on research use.

If implemented, together the Bill and Proposal would:



Ban invasive research on dogs & cats - but allow exceptions

Update how internal committees approve & monitor research

Ban breeding dogs/cats for research in Ontario

Allow adoption of animals after research use

Update euthanasia methods to 2025 standards Set new penalties & record-keeping rules



This represents an unprecedented shift in provincial legislation. However:



The bill must pass a second reading, committee study, and third reading before it becomes law.



The current wording leaves several longstanding loopholes unaddressed, including categories Animal Alliance has flagged to the government through detailed submissions.

Additional regulations will be required to operationalize any ban, and those regulations have not yet been finalized.



“The government's explanatory note for Bill 75 claims that invasive research on cats and dogs might be carried out in specific situations spelled out in regulations. However, nothing in the bill limits what those future regulatory exceptions might be,” says Vaughan Black, a retired professor of animal law at Dalhousie University and a member of Animal Alliance's Advisory Group.

“Future cabinets would be empowered to set out by regulation an unlimited range of situations in which invasive research on cats and dogs would be allowed. Thus, the perceived legislative ban on invasive research on family pets could be effectively overridden without recourse to legislation. This could render the proposed legislative ban on harmful research on cats and dogs illusory.” added Black.

Animal Alliance's Expert Advisory Group Supporting the Transition

To support this shift, AAC has convened an Advisory Group on Humane Science composed of scientists, physicians, veterinarians, academics, and researchers. Members are ready and willing to lend their expertise to government as the legislative process unfolds.

“The advisory group ensures that Ontario legislators are equipped with the strongest scientific, ethical, and practical guidance available,” said Del Bois.“This moment represents a long-overdue transformation in how animals are treated in research-and it must be done right.”

Next Steps and Call to Action

Animal Alliance urges Ontarians to participate in the regulatory consultation process and stay engaged as Bill 75 proceeds through the Legislature.

“This is a milestone, but the work ahead is significant,” said Del Bois.“We are committed to ensuring that any final legislation truly ends the use of dogs and cats in harmful research and that Ontario adopts evidence-based, humane alternatives.”

Media Contact:

Bianca Del Bois

Director of Development & Communications

Animal Alliance of Canada

Office: 416-462-9541 ext. 28

Email: ...