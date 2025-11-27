Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arijit Singh, AR Rahman, Rishab Sharma Set For UAE Concert Series


2025-11-27 02:22:56
Hotshot Indian playback singer Arijit Singh will kick off Pantheon Development's new Icon Series with a concert at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on December 19.

Grammy winner AR Rahman will perform at the same venue on January 23 next year, followed by sitarist Rishab Sharma at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on January 31.

Pantheon Development, a Dubai-based real estate developer, said the seven-part concert series is part of its plan to introduce cultural and community programmes alongside its property projects. More artistes and dates will be announced later.

Founder Kalpesh Kinariwala said the initiative aims to create public events that encourage community engagement.

The Icon Series launches as the company moves ahead with several major developments, including groundbreaking on One RAK Central in Ras Al Khaimah, construction of VOXA, a Dh800 million mixed-use project in Jumeirah Village Triangle and a new MoU with NBCC, a Government of India enterprise, to collaborate on future projects in the UAE.

Pantheon Development said the concerts will run alongside its ongoing construction and community-focused activities.

Khaleej Times

