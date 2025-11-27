PLN Collaborates With Norwegian And Japanese Stakeholders To Advance High-Integrity Cross-Border Carbon Markets At COP30

Belem, Brazil, Nov 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Indonesian government, through PT PLN (Persero), strengthened its commitment to advancing the global carbon market by forging two key collaborations during the Seller Meets Buyer forum at the Indonesia Pavilion at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, on Thursday (13/11). PLN signed a Mutual Expression of Intent with the Norwegian government via the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese company Carbon Ex Inc. These partnerships represent a significant milestone in accelerating low-carbon project development and expanding Indonesia's role in the global carbon market.

Indonesia's Minister of Environment and Head of the Environmental Control Agency, Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, emphasized that the partnerships established during the forum play a vital role in bolstering Indonesia's efforts to reduce global emissions.

"For Indonesia, this momentum is essential as it highlights the nation's capability to help achieve global greenhouse-gas reduction targets through the implementation of carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement," Hanif said.

PLN's Director of Technology, Engineering, and Sustainability, Evy Haryadi, noted that PLN-working alongside the government-is stepping into a new role as both a catalyst and an accelerator in the carbon market, aiming to speed up the energy transition and foster cross-border collaboration in climate-change mitigation.

"The world is progressing decisively toward Net Zero Emissions, and Indonesia is moving in step. PLN is committed to reaching Net Zero Emissions by 2060, in accordance with national targets and the Paris Agreement. To realize this ambition, collaboration isn't optional, it's essential," Evy said.

Evy further explained that the government has launched the 2025–2034 Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL), which targets an additional 69.5 gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity, with 76% or 52.9 GW coming from renewable energy and storage. These new assets are projected to produce more than 1,000 terawatt-hours of green electricity over the next decade, creating significant opportunities for clean-energy development.

"Indonesia has a tremendous opportunity to lead the clean-energy transition and drive green economic transformation through the utilization of its energy resources. We aim to be a leader not just regionally but globally by supplying ample green energy and the necessary supporting infrastructure to help customers meet their future sustainability targets," Evy added.

PLN provides two key green-attribute solutions to help companies advance their decarbonization efforts. The first is Carbon Units, which allow businesses to offset their greenhouse-gas emissions through verified emission-reduction or removal projects under reputable domestic and international standards. The second is green energy as a service, offering Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and Dedicated Green Energy Sources that give companies direct access to clean, reliable power from PLN's infrastructure. Together, these solutions enable businesses to craft effective short- and long-term strategies for achieving their Net Zero Emissions (NZE) goals.

"Our main products for managing green attributes are Carbon Units and Renewable Energy Certificates. RECs help businesses obtain official and transparent recognition that the electricity they use comes from renewable sources. These instruments not only meet compliance requirements but also create opportunities to accelerate decarbonization across various industrial sectors," Evy explained.

Additionally, PLN is offering forward offtake opportunities for three Gold Standard-certified projects with a combined emissions reduction potential of around 1.5 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent (COâ‚‚e), including a 50-megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar power plant (PLTS) with battery storage in the new capital city, Nusantara.

"We are presenting these opportunities as part of the Indonesian power sector's transformation toward a more sustainable, competitive, and internationally recognized energy ecosystem. With the support of investors and technology partners, we can accelerate the development of strategic projects that deliver tangible emissions-reduction impacts," Evy concluded.

About PLN

PT PLN (Persero) is Indonesia's state-owned electricity company, committed to continuous innovation and delivering the best service to its customers. PLN drives its Transformation 2.0 agenda with the vision of becoming a Top 500 Global Company and the No. 1 choice for energy solutions. This is achieved through sustainable business growth, end-to-end digitalization, energy transition initiatives supporting Net Zero Emissions (NZE), and the development of world-class human capital.

Contact

Gregorius Adi Trianto

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR, PLN

Tel. +62 21 7261122

Fax. +62 21 7227059