​​​Technical Analysis Of The DAX 40, AUD/USD And Copper Prices As They Advance

​Stocks rise on Fed easing expectations:

​Asian equities advanced as traders priced in a potential Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December, lifting MSCI's Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index by roughly 0.4% in a holiday-thinned session.

​Yen stays in the intervention danger zone:

​The Japanese yen strengthened towards ¥156.00 per US dollar but remained under close scrutiny as markets assessed the likelihood of a Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike before the end of the year.

​China property shares fall as Vanke seeks repayment delay:

​Vanke's request to postpone repayment on a 2 billion yuan onshore bond pressured its debt and pushed China's real estate index to a one-year low.

​Dollar softens as policy paths diverge globally:

​The dollar index headed for its biggest weekly drop in four months, with investors focusing on 2026 as central banks across Asia and the Pacific turn increasingly hawkish.

​Bitcoin rebounds as gold eases:

Bitcoin climbed back above $90,000.00, snapping a four-week losing streak, while gold edged lower after Wednesday's advance.

​DAX 40 bounces off support

​The DAX 40 index is heading back up again and has the 24,000 region in its sights while the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 23,483 provides support, together with the 7 November low at 23,453.

DAX 40 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​AUD/USD recovers from support

​AUD/USD saw a swift reversal off its 21 November low at $0.6422 and is seen heading towards its September-to-November downtrend line at $0.6554.

​If bettered, the mid-November high at $0.6580 may be revisited.

AUD/USD daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​Copper rallies

​The price of copper is rallying with the October highs at $5.2608-to-$5.2788 being targeted.

​Minor support may be found between the $5.1625 mid-November high and the $5.1290 early November high.

Copper daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

