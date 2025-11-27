Swiss Woman Dies In Shark Attack In Australia

The victims are Swiss tourists, as the local police confirmed an article in the Australian newspaper“Sydney Morning Herald” at the request of the news agency Keystone-SDA.

Both were in their twenties, the police wrote in a communiqué. The young man was taken to John Hunter Hospital with serious injuries to his leg. The woman died at the scene.

Experts will now determine the species of shark responsible for the attack, the statement added. The incident occurred in Crowdy Bay near the Kylies Beach campsite, around 350 kilometres north of Sydney. The region is quite remote, but is very popular with locals and visitors due to its scenic beauty.

