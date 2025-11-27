Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Woman Dies In Shark Attack In Australia

Swiss Woman Dies In Shark Attack In Australia


2025-11-27 02:12:38
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A young Swiss woman was fatally injured in a shark attack off the east coast of Australia on Thursday. The shark also attacked her partner, who was taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to police reports. This content was published on November 27, 2025 - 10:14 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Schweizerin stirbt bei Haiattacke in Australien Original Read more: Schweizerin stirbt bei Haiattacke in Austr
  • Português pt Suíça morre em ataque de tubarão na Austrália Read more: Suíça morre em ataque de tubarão na Austr

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The victims are Swiss tourists, as the local police confirmed an article in the Australian newspaper“Sydney Morning Herald” at the request of the news agency Keystone-SDA.

Both were in their twenties, the police wrote in a communiqué. The young man was taken to John Hunter Hospital with serious injuries to his leg. The woman died at the scene.

Experts will now determine the species of shark responsible for the attack, the statement added. The incident occurred in Crowdy Bay near the Kylies Beach campsite, around 350 kilometres north of Sydney. The region is quite remote, but is very popular with locals and visitors due to its scenic beauty.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

MENAFN27112025000210011054ID1110407114



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search