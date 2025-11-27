Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil-Arab Gallery #36


2025-11-27 02:12:23
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) was represented at Algeria's National Day celebration on Monday (24) in Brasília. The ABCC's Vice President of Marketing, Silvia Antibas, attended the event. In the photo, Antibas (C) is pictured with Algeria's Ambassador to Brazil, Abdelaziz Benali Cherif, and his wife (L), and with the Defense Attaché of the Algerian Embassy, Colonel Abderrahmane Belagra, and his wife (R).

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #36 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

