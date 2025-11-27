403
Brazil-Arab Gallery #36
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) was represented at Algeria's National Day celebration on Monday (24) in Brasília. The ABCC's Vice President of Marketing, Silvia Antibas, attended the event. In the photo, Antibas (C) is pictured with Algeria's Ambassador to Brazil, Abdelaziz Benali Cherif, and his wife (L), and with the Defense Attaché of the Algerian Embassy, Colonel Abderrahmane Belagra, and his wife (R). Supplied
